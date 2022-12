New Suit - ERISA

Cigna, the health insurer, was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The court action, which alleges underpayment for medical services, was filed by Shapiro, Blasi, Wasserman & Hermann on behalf of Walkya Hernandez and Barbara Prats. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23926, Hernandez et al v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company.