Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Zelle LLP on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Zurich Insurance Company to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Eta, was filed by MSPG Law Group on behalf of Christian Cristia Hernandez and Danays Hidalgo Labrada. The case is 0:22-cv-62345, Hernandez et al v. American Zurich Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 15, 2022, 6:39 AM