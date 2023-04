New Suit - Employment

Amazon.com was hit with an employment lawsuit Monday in Washington Western District Court. The lawsuit, over alleged race- and national origin-based discrimination, was filed by the Bean Law Group on behalf of two former Amazon employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00610, Hernandez et al v. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

April 24, 2023, 7:02 PM

Dennis Hernandez

Steve Mendez

Bean Law Group

defendants

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation