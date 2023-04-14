Who Got The Work

Garry K. Grooms and Brian C. Neal of Burr & Forman have stepped in to defend State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a tornado, was filed Feb. 28 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Bracewell and Brunini, Grantham, Grower & Hewes on behalf of Hermitarel LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:23-cv-00178, Hermitarel LLC v. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 14, 2023, 8:43 AM

Hermitarel LLC

Brunini Grantham Grower

Bracewell

State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Burr & Forman

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute