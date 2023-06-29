Removed To Federal Court
Lawyers at Phelps Dunbar on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIG, Zurich and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by the Lape Law Firm Hermes Health Alliance. The case is 2:23-cv-02276, Hermes Health Alliance LLC v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London et al.
Insurance
June 29, 2023, 7:05 PM
Plaintiffs
- Hermes Health Alliance, LLC
defendants
- General Security Indemnity Company of Arizona
- Lexington Insurance Company
- Steadfast Insurance Company
- Applied Building Sciences, Inc.
- Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London Subscribing to Policy No. Amr-40526-06
- HDI Global Specialty SE
- Indian Harbor Insurance Company
- Old Republic Union Insurance Company
- QBE Specialty Insurance Company
- Safety Specialty Insurance Company
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.
- United Specialty Insurance Company
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute