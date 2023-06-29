Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Phelps Dunbar on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIG, Zurich and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by the Lape Law Firm Hermes Health Alliance. The case is 2:23-cv-02276, Hermes Health Alliance LLC v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London et al.

Insurance

June 29, 2023, 7:05 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute