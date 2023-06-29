Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Phelps Dunbar on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIG, Zurich and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by the Lape Law Firm Hermes Health Alliance. The case is 2:23-cv-02276, Hermes Health Alliance LLC v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London et al.

Insurance

June 29, 2023, 7:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Hermes Health Alliance, LLC

defendants

General Security Indemnity Company of Arizona

Lexington Insurance Company

Steadfast Insurance Company

Applied Building Sciences, Inc.

Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London Subscribing to Policy No. Amr-40526-06

HDI Global Specialty SE

Indian Harbor Insurance Company

Old Republic Union Insurance Company

QBE Specialty Insurance Company

Safety Specialty Insurance Company

Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.

United Specialty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Phelps Dunbar

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute