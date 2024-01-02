Alyssa Sones of Sheppard Mullin has entered an appearance for Lenovo in a pending false advertising class action. The complaint, filed Nov. 14 in California Northern District Court by Edge Law and Capstone Law, accuses the defendant of advertising false discounts on its website by displaying an artificially inflated reference price near the sale price. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White, is 4:23-cv-05890, Hermanson et al v. Lenovo Group Limited et al.
