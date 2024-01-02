Who Got The Work

Alyssa Sones of Sheppard Mullin has entered an appearance for Lenovo in a pending false advertising class action. The complaint, filed Nov. 14 in California Northern District Court by Edge Law and Capstone Law, accuses the defendant of advertising false discounts on its website by displaying an artificially inflated reference price near the sale price. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White, is 4:23-cv-05890, Hermanson et al v. Lenovo Group Limited et al.

Technology

January 02, 2024, 9:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Chun-yu Chen

Mark Hermanson

Shuang Lin

Plaintiffs

Capstone Law Apc

Edge, A Professional Law Corporation

defendants

Lenovo (United States) Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct