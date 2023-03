Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Chartwell Law Offices on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Sirius Specialty Insurance to Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by Gordon Tilden Thomas & Cordell on behalf of Hermanson Co., challenges the defendant's denial of coverage for costs incurred to remediate design and engineering issues on a remodeling project. The case is 2:23-cv-00431, Hermanson Co. LLP v. Sirius Specialty Insurance Co.

Insurance

March 22, 2023, 8:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Hermanson Company, LLP

Plaintiffs

Gordon Tilden Thomas Cordell

defendants

Siriuspoint Specialty Insurance Corporation

defendant counsels

Chartwell Law Offices

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute