New Suit

Mr. Cooper Group, a residential mortgage servicer, was slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-08952, Herman v. The Mr/ Cooper Group Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

October 22, 2022, 1:06 PM