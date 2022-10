Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Reminger removed to Ohio Northern District Court on Thursday a lawsuit stemming from an agreement to purchase a coin collection valued at $20,000. The suit was filed by Ellis Law Office on behalf of Mark A. Herman., who contends that defendants David Johnson and John Jankowski had purchased his coins for resale before disclosing their past histories of sales fraud. The case is 3:22-cv-01847, Herman v. Jankowski.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 13, 2022, 2:47 PM