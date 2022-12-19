Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Campbell Conroy & O'Neil on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Carrier Global subsidiary Noresco LLC, Zurich American Insurance Co. and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by attorney Leonard A. Windish on behalf of Herman Goldner Co. Inc., seeks an allegedly overdue balance of $214,177 for construction services provided. The case is 2:22-cv-05047, Herman Goldner Company Inc. v. Noresco, LLC et al.

