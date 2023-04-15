Who Got The Work

Nicholas S. Hulse of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for Employers' Innovative Network and parent company Vensure Employer Services in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to the handling of federal employment tax credits provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, was filed March 1 in West Virginia Southern District Court by Bailey Javins & Carter on behalf of Herman & Cormany, Certified Public Accountants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin, is 2:23-cv-00174, Herman & Cormany, Certified Public Accountants, A.C. v. Employers' Innovative Network, LLC et al.

