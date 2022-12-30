New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Unum Life Insurance Company of America was hit with a class action Thursday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of owners of group and individual universal life insurance policies. The suit, backed by Greenspoon Marder, alleges that Unum has breached policy contracts by raising insurance rates despite improvements in life expectancy. The suit asserts claims for breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duties and conversion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-04513, Heritagemark, LLC, an Oklahoma Limited Liability Company, on behalf of itself and all others similarly situated v. Unum Life Insurance Company Of America, a Maine Corporation.

Insurance

December 30, 2022, 9:06 AM