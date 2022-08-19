New Suit

Kutak Rock filed an interpleader lawsuit on behalf of Heritage Landing Community Development District on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The complaint seeks to resolve competing claims between Adkins Construction and BMT Capital Group over funds relating to a construction project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00907, Heritage Landing Community Development District v. Adkins Construction Co. LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

August 19, 2022, 5:48 PM