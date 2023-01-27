New Suit - Environmental

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was slapped with a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by counsel at the Heritage Foundation and Mike Howell, director of the Heritage Oversight Project, seeks information related to a proposed SEC ruling concerning the standardization of climate-related disclosures for investors. The Heritage Foundation argues that requiring investors to 'vaguely speculate' on the carbon footprint of their investments will lead to 'immense and unjustified' damage to the economy. The case is 1:23-cv-00238, Heritage Foundation et al v. Securities And Exchange Commission.

Government

January 27, 2023, 2:48 PM