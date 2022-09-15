New Suit - Employment

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank based in Washington, D.C., filed a lawsuit against the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit seeks records pertaining to calendar entries for EEOC officials and employees, which are allegedly in the public interest 'because there has been a notable decrease in performance of the Agency across all of the significant performance metrics EEOC annually tracks.' The complaint was filed by attorneys Samuel E. Dewey and Roman Jankowski. The case is 1:22-cv-02810, Heritage Foundation et al. v. U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Government

September 15, 2022, 4:45 PM