New Suit

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission was sued Tuesday in the District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The court case, brought by Chambers of Samuel Everett Dewey LLC on behalf of Heritage Foundation and Mike Howell, seeks an EEOC guidance record related to the formulation and drafting of a technical assistance document titled 'Protections Against Employment Discrimination Based on Sexual Orientation or Gender Identity.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02780, Heritage Foundation et al v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Government

September 14, 2022, 4:45 AM