Clark Hill filed a lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Heritage Broadband. The suit takes aim at Jonah Water Special Utility District for allegedly failing to comply with the Telecommunications Act of 1996. The lawsuit contends that the defendant failed to act on the plaintiff's eligible facilities request (EFR) within 60 days pursuant to the Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00534, Heritage Broadband, LLC v. Jonah Water Special Utility District.

May 12, 2023, 3:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Heritage Broadband, LLC

Plaintiffs

Clark Hill

defendants

Jonah Water Special Utility District

nature of claim: 890/