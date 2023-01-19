Removed To Federal Court

Husch Blackwell on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Aerotek Affiliated Services and Warner Pacific Insurance Services to Colorado District Court. The complaint was filed by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that he was retaliated against for raising concerns about workplace safety for temporary employees amid COVID-19. Warner Pacific is represented by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. The case is 1:23-cv-00156, Herin v. Aerotek Affiliated Services, Inc. et al.

January 19, 2023, 1:55 PM