As part of a long-term overhaul, the first set of updates to the Court of Chancery 's rules was announced last week and includes new formatting requirements, now allowing 12-point Century and Century Schoolbook in addition to what has for years been the sole typeface accepted by the court, 14-point Times New Roman.

Delaware

October 05, 2023, 4:14 PM

