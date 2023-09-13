Heres Why a Delaware Judge Says TransPerfects 14th Deal-Prot...

News From Law.com

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Hall has recommended TransPerfect's claims of securities fraud be dismissed, writing in a report Tuesday that its pending case should go the way of more than a dozen others the company and its leaders have filed over a forced auction in the Court of Chancery. If U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Andrews agrees with Hall's conclusion that TransPerfect's claims are barred by the statute of limitations, he could grant motions to dismiss.

Banking & Financial Services

September 13, 2023, 3:55 PM

