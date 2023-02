News From Law.com

Debevoise & Plimpton partner David O'Neil has been brought in to help Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ahead of any possible impeachment effort by the House, according to someone familiar with the hire. O'Neil will lead any needed defense along with Debevoise counsels Anna Moody and Carter Burwell, the source, who asked not to be named, told the National Law Journal Friday afternoon.

February 10, 2023, 5:08 PM