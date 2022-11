News From Law.com

Residents of 46 states were among the 3,753 people who passed California's July 2022 bar exam, according to a list of names released by the state bar. The successful 52% of test-takers also included those who listed addresses in South Korea, India, Japan, China, Argentina and Australia. The overall pass rate, announced Thursday, dipped slightly from the July 2021 test, when 53% of applicants scored 1390 or higher.

California

November 14, 2022, 5:28 PM