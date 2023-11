News From Law.com

Among California's next licensed lawyers are a doctor of chiropractic, a former collegiate water polo player, an advocate for immigrants and a one-time congressional intern. There are first-in-the-family law school graduates and at least one child who comes from a family of lawyers, according to publicly available biographies of some of the 3,888 people who passed California's July 2023 bar exam.

