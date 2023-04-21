Heres What You Missed at Fridays Georgia Judicial Council Me...

News From Law.com

The Judicial Council of Georgia had its second meeting of 2023 on Friday in Columbus. Meeting highlights included updates on state budget funding, ARPA grants and legislation. Here are the highlights: The ARPA Committee is currently reviewing 24 ARPA funding applications they received in the second cycle of 2023 funding. Twenty-one of those applications were for amendments to current funding awards and three were new applications from the Clayton, Flint and Pataula judicial circuits.

Georgia

April 21, 2023, 3:01 PM

