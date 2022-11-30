Heres What to Watch in Rudy Giulianis Ethics Hearing Next We...

News From Law.com

Rudy Gialiani goes before an ethics panel in Washington, D.C., next week over his promotion of unfounded voter fraud arguments in Pennsylvania federal court, a case that one ethics expert says could have repercussions for other lawyers in former President Donald Trump's orbit. The hearing before a hearing committee of the D.C. Bar's Board of Professional Responsibility kicks of Dec. 5, and is expected to last at least a week. The committee will issue a non-final report and recommendation to the board.

District of Columbia

November 30, 2022, 12:27 PM