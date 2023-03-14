Heres the Law Firm Behind the $12M Savannah Lawsuit—and No...

News From Law.com

It's been almost two years since Savannah police found a man, who'd suffered from a mental health crisis, hanging inside a department interrogation room. Now several officers, and the city that employed them, are facing a $12 million federal lawsuit brought by the 60-year-old's surviving family in Georgia. In addition to alleging civil rights violations, plaintiff attorneys with Davis Bozeman Johnson Law claim Americans with Disabilities Act violations by the defendants contributed to William Z. Harvey's death.

March 14, 2023, 4:58 PM