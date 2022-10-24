Heres a List of Everyone Who Passed the Georgia Bar Exam | L...

News From Law.com

The Georgia Office of Bar Admissions released the results of the July 2022 bar exam, showing an overall pass rate of 65.2%. At a 0.8% increase, the July 2022 pass rate is slightly higher than the 64.4% of applicants who passed the remote exam in July 2021. "The increase in the pass rate for this exam was partly driven by a significant increase in the pass rate for applicants who attended one of the Georgia law schools and were taking the exam for the second or third time," wrote Supreme Court of Georgia spokeswoman Kathleen Joyner.

October 24, 2022, 11:09 AM