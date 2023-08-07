Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Monday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of fiduciary duty and tortious interference against Daniel Herer, son of cannabis activist Jack Herer, to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Enenstein Pham & Glass on behalf of Herer Brands, which accuses the defendant of fraud, slander and diverting business in connection with a business partnership which was allegedly part of an overarching Ponzi scheme. The case is 2:23-cv-01235, Herer Brands, Inc. v. Herer.

Nevada

August 07, 2023, 9:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Herer Brands, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Enenstein Pham & Glass

defendants

Daniel Herer

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract