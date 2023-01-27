Here Come the Lawsuits: Antitrust Litigation on the Rise Ove...

News From Law.com

Six aerospace engineering firms—Pratt & Whitney, Belcan Engineering Group, Parametric Solutions, Cyient, Agilis Engineering Pratt & Whitney, Belcan Engineering Group, Parametric Solutions, Cyient, Agilis Engineering and QuEST Global Services-NA—have been accused of a per se violation of the Sherman Act via a conspiracy "not to solicit, recruit, hire without prior approval, or otherwise compete for employees" by a class of aerospace workers, according to a complaint filed in Connecticut.

