News From Law.com

When my parents dropped me off at Emory University School of Law, I remember telling my father I worried about holding my own in this new endeavor. My father said, "Lawyers aren't any smarter than the rest of us." It reminded me of another of his sayings: "They put their pants on one leg at a time, just like the rest of us." His wisdom gave me courage.

Georgia

May 03, 2023, 8:01 AM

nature of claim: /