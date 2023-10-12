Here Are The DC Firms That Are Mansfield Certified | Law.com...

News From Law.com

A number of law firms in the greater Washington, D.C. region have achieved this year's Diversity Lab's Mansfield Certification program, with firms such as Arnold & Porter and Covington & Burling completing their sixth year of participating, while other firms including Steptoe & Johnson wrap up their first year. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Arnold & Porter, Covington and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr are among the group of inaugural large law firms that have been participating for all six years of the Mansfield Certification program.

October 12, 2023, 4:25 PM

