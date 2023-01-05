New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Trader Joe's, the grocery store chain, was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The complaint, brought by Bursor & Fisher and the Laukaitis Law Firm, accuses Trader Joe's of failing to disclose to consumers that its Trader Joe’s brand 'Dark chocolate 72% cacao' bar and the 'Dark chocolate lover’s chocolate 85% cacao' bar contain unsafe levels of lead and cadmium. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00065, Herd v. Trader Joe's Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 05, 2023, 4:54 AM