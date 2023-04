Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney on Tuesday removed a trade secrets lawsuit against pharmaceutical wholesaler AmerisourceBergen d/b/a Cencora to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by attorney Patrick C. Carroll on behalf of Hercules Pharmaceuticals, accuses a former operations manager of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with Cencora. The case is 2:23-cv-02876, Hercules Pharmaceuticals Inc. v. AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Health Care

April 18, 2023, 6:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Hercules Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

defendants

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

defendant counsels

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct