Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Modrall Sperling Roehl Harris & Sisk on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Travelers and Ultimate Concrete to New Mexico District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for equipment rentals, was filed by the Danoff Law Firm on behalf of Herc Holdings. The case is 1:22-cv-00675, Herc Rentals Inc. v. Ultimate Concrete LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 14, 2022, 5:00 PM