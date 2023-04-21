New Suit - Contract

Herc Holdings, an equipment rental company, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against lessee Community Construction Co. on Friday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Mayo Mallette, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision; according to the complaint, the defendant's employee was using a leased vehicle for a personal errand rather than a business purpose at the time of the fatal collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00270, Herc Rentals Inc. v. Community Construction Co. LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 21, 2023, 7:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Herc Rentals, Inc.

Mayo Mallette, PLLC

defendants

Community Construction Co., LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract