Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Saturday removed a lawsuit against American Orthodontics and Will Bentson to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged gender-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Kleppin Firm on behalf of a former employee. The case is 0:23-cv-61262, Herbst v. American Orthodontics Corporation et al.

Health Care

July 03, 2023, 10:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Maureen Herbst

Plaintiffs

The Kleppin Firm, P.A.

defendants

American Orthodontics Corporation

Will Bentson

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches