Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Franke Schultz PC on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Standard Fire Insurance Co. to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, for underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Baylard, Billington, Dempsey, Jensen, Struzzi, & Piontek on behalf of the Estate of Raymond J. Herbst III. The case is 4:23-cv-00201, Herbst III v. The Standard Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 21, 2023, 4:15 AM