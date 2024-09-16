Who Got The Work

Garrett H. Hooe, Brian E. Pumphrey and Frank Talbott V from McGuireWoods have stepped in as defense counsel to pharmaceutical company Indivior and its CEO Mark Crossley and CFO Ryan Preblick in a pending securities class action. The court action was filed on Aug. 2 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll; Pomerantz LLP; and Wohl & Fruchter. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that legislative changes caused a decline in revenue from the sales of certain drugs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson, is 3:24-cv-00554, Herbst Capital Management, LLC v. Indivior PLC et al.

September 16, 2024, 8:00 AM

