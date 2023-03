New Suit

Huntington Bancshares was sued Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by SmithMarco and Philipps & Philipps, arises from the alleged unauthorized electronic transfer of more than $20,000 from plaintiffs Mary Herbig and Gary Williams' account at the Huntington National Bank. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02014, Herbig et al v. The Huntington National Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

March 30, 2023, 4:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Gary Williams

Mary Herbig

Plaintiffs

Smithmarco, P.C.

defendants

The Huntington National Bank

nature of claim: 890/