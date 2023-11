News From Law.com International

Herbert Smith Freehills and Pérez-Llorca are behind a €1.8 billion acquisition in the renewable energy sector. Norwegian company Statkraft has reached an agreement with Spanish engineering and construction company Elecnor Group to buy its renewables business, Enerfin. The transaction has an estimated enterprise value of €1.8 billion, including equity and debt, according to Statkraft, a renewable energy generator.

November 23, 2023, 3:38 AM

