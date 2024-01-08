Who Got The Work

Michael J. Daly of Pierce Atwood has entered an appearance for Allen Media Strategies and Joseph Coleman in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 15 in Rhode Island District Court by Sommers Law on behalf of Herb Reed Enterprises (HRE), seeks an injunction to bar the defendants from using 'the Platters' mark to advertise musical performances by Coleman. According to the suit, HRE holds the registered mark for 'the Platters' and the defendants are not affiliated with the classic vocal group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr., is 1:23-cv-00535, Herb Reed Enterprises, LLC v. Coleman et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 08, 2024, 9:57 AM

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims