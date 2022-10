Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kaempfer Crowell on Tuesday removed a franchise lawsuit against General Motors to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Kenneth E. Lyon III on behalf of Herb Hallman Chevrolet Inc. The case is 3:22-cv-00447, Herb Hallman Chevrolet, Inc. d.b.a. Champion Chevrolet v. General Motors LLC.