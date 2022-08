New Suit - Copyright

Amazon.com, Walmart and Transform SR Brands, the successor company to Sears and Kmart, were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, which accuses the defendants of selling garments that infringe copyrighted textile designs, was filed by Doniger Burroughs on behalf of Hera Print, Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06102, Hera Print, Inc. v. Power Zxz LLC et al.