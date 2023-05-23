Walmart and other defendants were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The court action, brought by Doniger/Burroughs on behalf of Hera Print Inc., pursues claims that the defendants used their access to the plaintiff’s showroom, samples and other information to reproduce the plaintiff’s copyrighted clothing designs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03955, Hera Print, Inc. v. LA Designer Clothing et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 23, 2023, 4:04 PM