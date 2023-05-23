New Suit - Copyright

Walmart and other defendants were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The court action, brought by Doniger/Burroughs on behalf of Hera Print Inc., pursues claims that the defendants used their access to the plaintiff’s showroom, samples and other information to reproduce the plaintiff’s copyrighted clothing designs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03955, Hera Print, Inc. v. LA Designer Clothing et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 23, 2023, 4:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Hera Print, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Doniger Burroughs

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

Does 1 through 10

Farid Rahmani

LA Designer Clothing

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims