New Suit - Copyright

Amazon.com and other defendants were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, was brought by Doniger / Burroughs on behalf of Hera Print Inc., which accuses the defendants of selling products which infringe copyrighted textile designs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06182, Hera Print, Inc. v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 31, 2022, 5:51 AM