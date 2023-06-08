New Suit - Copyright

Walmart and other defendants were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court. The court action was brought by Doniger / Burroughs on behalf of Hera Print Inc. According to the complaint, the defendants sells clothing featuring a fabric design copyrighted by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04502, Hera Print, Inc. v. 9Aem Sharp Fashion Boutique, LLC et al.

June 08, 2023, 4:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Hera Print, Inc.

Doniger Burroughs

defendants

Walmart Inc.

9Aem Sharp Fashion Boutique, LLC

Apsavings Fashions

Bay Gift Shop

Bay Trendy Shop

Enchanted Brew and a Wildflower LLC

Hadassah's Belle Boutique

Instastyled

Karanube

Nyos, LLC

Wendy Lee Roahrig

Yosete

Zorelle Clothing Co Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims