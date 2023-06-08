Walmart and other defendants were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court. The court action was brought by Doniger / Burroughs on behalf of Hera Print Inc. According to the complaint, the defendants sells clothing featuring a fabric design copyrighted by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04502, Hera Print, Inc. v. 9Aem Sharp Fashion Boutique, LLC et al.
June 08, 2023, 4:07 PM