Her Motion Should Be Denied: JQC Opposes Judges Quest to Dis...

As the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia gears up for the ethics trial of Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson on Friday, a pair of filings by JQC Deputy Director Courtney Veal are underscoring the judicial watchdog's jurisdiction over pre-judicial conduct. Last year Peterson filed motions to dismiss, for judgment on the pleadings and for summary judgment after contending many of her formal charges of alleged judicial misconduct occurred prior to her taking the bench. Now four months later, Veal has provided a series of exhibits to the JQC supporting her opposition to Peterson's motions.

Georgia

March 15, 2023, 12:18 PM