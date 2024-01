News From Law.com

A New Jersey appeals court ruled that an employer did not violate a public policy mandate when it fired a victim of domestic violence who requested time off to attend court dates related to the abuse incident. The two-judge panel upheld dismissal of a suit claiming Arizona Beverages USA violated a clear mandate of public policy when it dismissed Valerie Campione from her job as a route sales representative.

January 05, 2024, 2:39 PM

