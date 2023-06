Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against 3M to Minnesota District Court. The complaint was filed by Francis White Law and Barnes Law on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully denied a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine policy. The case is 0:23-cv-01979, Heppes v. 3M Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 27, 2023, 7:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Janelle Heppes

defendants

3M Company

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination