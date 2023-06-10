Who Got The Work

Shannon K. Patton and Jessica Kingston of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for Dunhams Athleisure Corporation in a pending collective employment action. The complaint was filed April 11 in Michigan Eastern District Court by the Lazzaro Law Firm on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy, is 5:23-cv-10834, Heppard v. Dunhams Athleisure Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 10, 2023, 11:48 AM

